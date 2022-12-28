Allworth Financial LP Acquires 270 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

