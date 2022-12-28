Allworth Financial LP Acquires 596 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 70.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 101,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

