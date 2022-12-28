Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Trading Down 5.6 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

