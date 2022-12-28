Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

