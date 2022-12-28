Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,285 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $537.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.35 and a 200-day moving average of $509.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

