Allworth Financial LP Has $446,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

CTVA opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

