Allworth Financial LP Has $707,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

