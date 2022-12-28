Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

