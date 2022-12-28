Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CLX opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.