Allworth Financial LP Sells 204 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

