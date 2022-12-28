Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $799,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 111.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 270,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 605.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 187,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

