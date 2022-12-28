Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

