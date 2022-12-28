Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,202,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 188.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.41 and its 200 day moving average is $297.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

