Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,091.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,577 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,511.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,334,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,913.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

