Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

