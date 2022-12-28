Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,787.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

