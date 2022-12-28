Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,907.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,193 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,997.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

