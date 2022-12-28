Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

