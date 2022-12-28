Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

