Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

