Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.