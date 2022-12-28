Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 179,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

