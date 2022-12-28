Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

