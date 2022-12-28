Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

