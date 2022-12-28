Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 4,141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.76 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. The company has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

