Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

