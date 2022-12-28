Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 111.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 270,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 605.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 187,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

