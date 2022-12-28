Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 111.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after buying an additional 270,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 605.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 187,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.