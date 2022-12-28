Bailard Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

