Bailard Inc. Acquires 22,700 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

