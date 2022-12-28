Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,224 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Matthews International worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Insider Activity at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

