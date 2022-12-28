Bailard Inc. Acquires 32,400 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $79,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope Company Profile

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

