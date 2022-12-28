Bailard Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

