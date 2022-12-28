Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 103.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

