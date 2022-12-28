Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

