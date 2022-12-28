Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.