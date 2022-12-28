Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

First Financial stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $108,231 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.