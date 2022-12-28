Bailard Inc. Buys 3,983 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 61,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

