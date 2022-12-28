Bailard Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 243,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

