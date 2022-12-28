Bailard Inc. Buys 7,300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.