Bailard Inc. Buys 9,700 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in F.N.B. by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

FNB stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

