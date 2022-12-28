Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

