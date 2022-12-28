Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 44,900 Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on HT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

