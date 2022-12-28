Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 5,371 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

