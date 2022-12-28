Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

