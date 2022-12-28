Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

