Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after buying an additional 270,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 187,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

