Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.