Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.5 %

USM stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

