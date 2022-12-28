Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

United States Cellular Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.